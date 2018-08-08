Snapchat source code reportedly leaked, published on GitHub

Getty Images

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., said an iOS update exposed some of its source code earlier this year, according to a Tuesday report by Motherboard. That code was reportedly archived on GitHub before the company asked the site to remove the data.

"An iOS update in May exposed a small amount of our source code and we were able to identify the mistake and rectify it immediately," a Snap representative told Motherboard. "We discovered that some of this code had been posted online and it has been subsequently removed. This did not compromise our application and had no impact on our community."

A request posted Friday to GitHub says, "we would appreciate you take down the whole thing." The individual who sent the request said, "I am [redacted] at Snap Inc., owner of the leaked source code."

One portion of the requests asks: "What would be the best solution for the alleged infringement? Are there specific changes the other person can make other than removal?" to which the individual responded, "No, this should be removed because it is all leaked source code."

The request was reportedly enforced by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, a US copyright law. Still, Motherboard notes, it looks like some people are trading the data privately.

Snapchat didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.