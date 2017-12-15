Have you ever dreamed of creating your own augmented-reality dancing hot dog? Well, dream no more, because now you can, thanks to Snapchat's Lens Studio.

Lens Studio is a free desktop app that comes with tutorials to help you make your own AR creations. The company says Lens Studio is aimed at both professional artists and those just starting to dabble in 2D animation.

Once you've made a lens, you can share it with a Snapcode, allowing anyone to scan and unlock it.

"With the launch of Lens Studio, we're excited to make Lenses more accessible to creators, and experiences within Snapchat more personal and diverse," said Snapchat in a statement.