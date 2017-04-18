Snapchat puts 3D objects in your space with World Lenses

1:06 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Puking rainbows not your style? Don't worry, Snapchat's got an alternative.

Lenses are special effects that can be overlaid on your face when snapping with the front-facing camera. Snapchat's flipped the switch and added a similar feature called World Lenses using the rear camera.

World Lenses let you overlay rainbows, clouds and other 3D experiences on the world rather than on your face.

When using the rear camera, tap the screen to get a range of objects that you can place. Walk around them or leave them hovering in the picture. The 3D experiences will update daily, according to Snapchat.

Snapchat has been developing augmented-reality experiences for some time -- even though it doesn't actually call them AR. The original Lenses is the first example, with features like adding puppy dog ears to your selfies or the creepy/hilarious face swap.

The second is Spectacles, sunglasses with a video camera that snap 10-second clips for use with Snapchat. They don't have augmented reality features yet, but lower the barrier to entry by making a wearable look cool -- unlike, say, Google Glass.

World Lenses is the second major feature that Snapchat released since parent company Snap went public in March 2017. Snap rival Facebook has been rolling out similar core functionality to Snapchat in products like Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

Despite these copycat features, a Piper Jaffray survey found that Snapchat was still the more popular platform for teens.