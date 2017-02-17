Snapchat prepares to go public valued as high as $22.2 billion

Josh Miller/CNET

You might know Snapchat as a sexting app, or just as a way of sharing disappearing pics or videos with the public. Now, the app's parent company Snap is ready to go public.

The company filed their initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning. It's preparing to sell up to 230 million shares priced between $14 and $16 a share. That would raise as much as $3.6 billion for the company and place its value around $22.2 billion.

At the $14 a share price, Snapchat would be valued around 19.5 billion, so the range of $19.5 billion to $22.2 billion is at the low end of the company's previous estimate of $20 to $25 billion.

Founded by a college dropout, the 5 year old company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SNAP. This will be the largest market debut for a tech company in years.

Snapchat declined CNET's request for comment. You can see the SEC filing here.