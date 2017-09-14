Snapchat now lets you bring your cartoon Bitmoji to real life

Snapchat

You can now unleash your cartoon self on the world.

Snapchat announced a Bitmoji World Lense on Thursday, which lets you set cartoon versions of yourself next to real life objects. It works like the wildly popular dancing hot dog, which Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel said was the "world's first augmented reality superstar."

The Bitmoji avatars will be 3D and can be placed around your videos and photos on Snapchat, with short animations to follow along. The augmented reality feature can be adjusted the same way the dancing hot dog has been. You can place it in different spots by tapping on the screen, and scale their size from gigantic to tiny.

The update is available now for iOS and Android, a Snapchat spokesperson said in an email.

Bitmojis are small cartoon avatars that you can create to resemble yourself, and got wildly popular in 2015. Snapchat bought the company for $64 million in 2016 and introduced its features to the social network in March.