Snapchat makes it easier to share Stories outside its app

Snapchat Stories are branching out, hoping to bring more people in.

Stories, the app feature that lets people and publishers string together photos and video clips that eventually disappear, will be easier to share outside the Snapchat app, as part of a redesign Tuesday.

The one big caveat: My Story, the compilation that you as an individual user can maker yourself, isn't included (unless you're a big-time verified user).

Initially, users who press and hold tiles in its Discover section -- where Snap and professional media companies create and curate bits of media -- will be able to share those Official Stories, as well as Our Stories and Search Stories. Official Stories are those made by verified accounts, Our Stories show a crowdsourced group of users' Snapchats based around an event, and Search Stories are the ones you find by searching keywords.

They can be sent directly by text or email, and shared on other platforms that Snap didn't specify. You can also copy the link.

Although Snap has faced a parade of bad news since it became a public company last year, Stories have been one of its hits. The feature was so popular that Facebook blatantly copied it, also to great success. About a month after Snap went public, Facebook said Instagram its Instagram Stories, an almost exact copy of Snapchat Stories, was being used by 200 million people -- more than the entirety of Snapchat users.

The new sharing feature, which is available both on Android and iOS devices, will begin rolling out Tuesday on the redesigned app in countries like Australia and Canada, and it will continue to expand to other places over the next few weeks.

To share a Story outside of Snapchat, you press and hold the Story tile in Discover and choose "Share Story" from tile of options that pop up. Our Stories and Search Stories will be available outside of Snapchat for 30 days, and Official Stories for only 24 hours.