Snapchat is the first social-media stop for most millennials

Carl Court/Getty Images

Snapchat appears to be the social media app of choice for millennials.

College students turn first to the ephemeral messaging app before Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn combined, according to data released Thursday by LendEdu, an online marketplace for student loan refinancing. Fifty-eight percent of college students said they open Instagram first, compared with 27 percent who chose instagram, 13 percent who said Facebook and the 2 percent that opt for LinkedIn.

That's especially impressive considering Snapchat has 158 million daily users, compared with Facebook's 1.8 billion.

"Checking Snapchat has become a ritualistic occurrence for most millennials, a demographic coveted by nearly every single company in existence today," LendEdu said in a statement.

The data is welcome news for Snap, the company behind the popular mobile app, known for its self-detonating photos and videos. The company went public earlier this month, gaining 44 percent its first day. But it's stock price has been in steady decline since then, losing more than 26 percent in the two weeks since its IPO.

The Los Angeles company has already built up its fair share of lore as it emerges as one of the tech industry's newest power players. It has already stared down Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, reportedly balking at his $3 billion takeover offer in 2013.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.



Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.