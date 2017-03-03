CNET

Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., has become the newest hot tech stock to hit the market.

The company's shares started trading publicly Thursday, marking the biggest and splashiest initial public offering for a US-listed tech stock since Alibaba in 2014.

Also on today's podcast, we hit on the power of 5G and some of the early demonstrations of the wireless technology at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Snapchat gets snapped up on Wall Street (The 3:59, Ep. 188)

