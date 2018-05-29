Snapchat introduces first Lens that reacts to sound

Carl Court/Getty Images

Snapchat has rolled out its first Lens that reacts to sound.

The messaging social media app's latest addition is an animal mask with ears that pulse and shine, as well eyes that move, depending on the sound your phone's microphone picks up. It also appears to react more at greater volumes.

The new Lens was added Tuesday and Snapchat plans to launch more sound-reacting Lenses in the coming weeks, Engadget reports. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Snapchat recently began testing unskippable six-second ads -- known as Snapchat Commercials -- within its TV-like Snapchat Shows.

It also updated its design twice in six months, rolling back on changes after users rejected a redesign unveiled last November.