Some Indians boycotting Snapchat over CEO's alleged remarks

Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Snapchat has gotten into a bit of mess with its users in India.

The mess revolves around allegations made public last week in a former employee's lawsuit that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel once said Snapchat is "only for rich people" and that he didn't want to expand into "poor countries like India and Spain." As a result, some Indians have struck back by lashing out on Twitter and boycotting the app.

It's never a good time for bad publicity. But just last week, Facebook boasted that Instagram Stories is performing better than Snapchat.

Snap, which owns the Snapchat app, denounced the former employee's claims as "ridiculous." In a court filing, Snap said the lawsuit and its allegations come from a "disgruntled" employee who was "fired for poor performance."

Not everyone is angry, though. Some are defending the company.

However, the extent of rage in India may not be completely felt yet. Some Indians have directed their rage at Snapdeal instead, perhaps confusing it with Snapchat.

First published April 17, 11:37 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:31 p.m. PT: Adds direct comment from Snap.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.