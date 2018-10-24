Snapchat helped over 400,000 people register to vote, says report

Snapchat

Snapchat's tool to help people register to vote has apparently been a success.

Snap, the popular app's parent company, told The New York Times that Snapchat has helped more than 400,000 users register to vote over the past two weeks, the paper reported Tuesday. Many of the new potential voters hail from states such as Texas, Florida and Georgia.

Snapchat's results seem to surpass even the Taylor Swift effect. Earlier this month, the popular singer took to Instagram to urge her fans to vote in the upcoming US midterm elections, which take place Nov. 6. In the following days, Vote.org said it had seen a surge in voter registrations, with 65,000 new voters in a 24 hour period. More than 166,000 people reportedly registered following Swift's post.

Snapchat introduced a tool on Sept. 25, National Voter Registration Day, that lets users click a link on their User Profile page and register to vote. The link redirects users to TurboVote, a nonprofit that helps people register.

Other tech giants have launched similar initiatives to encourage users to register. Twitter said last month that it would put a registration prompt into users' Twitter timelines. Google devoted a Google Doodle to registering. Reddit had a pop-up message linking to nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.