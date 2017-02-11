Frank May/DPA/Corbis

Personally, meeting up with an ex to discuss what went wrong in the relationship sounds like a bonafide nightmare. For Snapchat, it's perfect material for its first reality series.

Snapchat is reportedly partnering with A+E Networks to develop an unscripted drama series called "Second Chance," according to a TechCrunch report. The show will bring exes together to discuss their breakup, as well as seek closure and reconciliation. Parent company Snap filed for its IPO last week.

The series, which will be shot vertically, is expected to air once a week for eight weeks in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. A premiere date has yet to be announced, however Wired is reporting it's expected in April.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat Shows are a move to bring more content to the platform to keep users engaged and get them to spend plenty of time with the app.

"Second Chance" sounds like a therapeutic, mature take on sensational shows that revolve around confrontation, like "Maury Povich" or "The Jerry Springer Show," but are probably more uncomfortable to watch. I'm not big fan of relationship dramas myself, so I'll have to wait and see if it's even worth a first chance.