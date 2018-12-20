Snapchat adds feature that lets people join in challenges

Snap

Snapchat just came up with a new way to engage users.

The popular social app on Wednesday rolled out a new feature, Lens Challenges, that lets users participate in challenges with others by filming a snap with a particular lens, according to Deadline.

Users can reportedly create and share snaps with lenses that are based on a particular song, dance, holiday, event and more. For example, you can reportedly sing along to Jingle Bells with Gwen Stefani for a chance to be featured with other users on Snapchat.

The first created lens challenge was reportedly the "Disappear" challenge, which gave users the prompt, "now you see it, now you don't." Jye Trudinger, also known as "Jinnie the Wew," reportedly created the challenge. People reportedly took two photos that would lay over each other to make the photo's subject disappear.

Another lens challenge that's available in the Discover section right now is the "Baby Shark" challenge. The lens has cartoonized fish and sharks swimming around with the song Baby Shark playing in the background, and users dance along with moves from the children's song.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new lens comes after Snapchat in October unveiled that it hasn't been growing lately in terms of users. The app said 186 million users logged in daily in the third quarter, down from 188 million users in the previous quarter. It was the second quarter in a row that Snapchat lost daily active users.

Snapchat has been competing with Facebook-owned Instagram, which offers a story feature similar to Snapchat that lets users post photos and videos that disappears in 24 hours. Snapchat said in October that it planned to try to reach billions of people worldwide who aren't on the app.