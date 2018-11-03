Snapchat adds filters, polling locations to help get out the vote

Snap

Snapchat is taking more steps to mobilize voters.

The popular app is adding features to remind users to vote, help them find the nearest polling place and let people watch election results live.

Ahead of Election Day, Snapchat will have a filter that counts down the days left to vote that you can send to family and friends. Snap Map will also feature links to polling locations and sample ballots.

On Election Day, the social network will send a snap to all users in the US age 18 and over reminding them to vote, including a link to Get To The Polls to show users where's the closest polling place. Snapchat said it's previous efforts helped more than 400,000 users register to vote.

Snapchat isn't the only social network that's stepping up its game as the midterm elections approach. Twitter launched its #BeAVoter campaign in September, and Apple News on Friday confirmed it will show live midterm election results next Tuesday night.

Snapchat will also have some live coverage on election night, including updates from its original series Good Luck America starting at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.