Snapchat adds background filters, links in stories

Snapchat

A new update to Snapchat today has brought some fun new features to the photo- and video-sharing platform.

The first one is especially great. For the first time ever, all users will be able to include external links in their stories using the Paperclip, a feature previously only available for verified advertisers on rival service Instagram.

The rest of the update includes new features for filters and Lenses, the animated live filters that go over your face (think the dog filter). Now, you can create a background filter for your snaps by cutting out the foreground elements. These background filters will change every day, much like the Lenses. And, for the first time, you can now use voice filters independently of Lenses.

The features haven't yet finished rolling out to all users, but expect to see them show up in the days ahead.