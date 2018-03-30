Snap woes continue with another possible round of layoffs

Snap

Snap may be in for another round of job cuts.

The company behind the popular social network Snapchat is looking to cut around 100 positions in the advertising business, Bloomberg reported Thursday. This would follow a cut of roughly 120 engineers from earlier this month.

The moves are the latest indication of Snap's growing pains as it wrestles with how to expand its business. The network, which lets you send videos, images and text with special filters that disappear after they're viewed, exploded in popularity among younger users, but remains confounding to older, more mainstream audiences. The company introduced a redesigned app late last year intended to make it easier for anyone to join, but its most hardcore users have rejected the changes.

Snap wasn't immediately available for comment.

While the layoffs are significant, they represent a small fraction of its total workforce. As of the end of last year, the Venice, California-based company had more than 3,000 employees, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.