Snap's sequel to Spectacles: Drones?

Snapchat turned heads when it redefined itself as Snap and released candy-colored camera glasses. Next, will it be turning eyes upward to watch for unmanned aircraft?

The company has worked on making a drone, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing three unnamed people briefed on the project. Snap didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The report comes as Snap is in the spotlight. The company is expected to kick off public stock trading this week. Initial public offerings typically mark a startup's coming-of-age as a more mature company, and Snap's high-profile IPO has raised eyebrows because its foggy forecasts on the future. After releasing its first hardware last year with Spectacles, Snap has defined itself as camera company, but it frequently describes its outlook as "lumpy."

Drones, which are often used for aerial photography and filming, could funnel overhead Snaps in to a Snapchat user's feed. The Times reported it was unclear when or if Snap's drone would become available to consumers, though, noting Snap often works on experiments.