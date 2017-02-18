Snap finally releases a 'How to use Snapchat' video

Screenshot by Richard Nieva/CNET

It's no secret Snapchat is confusing to use. In fact, when Snap, the social media app's parent company, released its IPO filing documents earlier this month, the app's confusing user interface was listed as one of the risk factors for investors.

Lo and behold, on Friday, Snap released its "roadshow" materials -- the stuff it uses in its pitch to convince potential investors to buy in. Among them is the Snapchat user manual that many bewildered Snapchatters have been asking for.

"Making a Snap is simple," a friendly-voiced narrator says, as he takes more than eight and a half minutes to explain the app.

Among the things the video covers: How to record a video, how to use lenses and how to use a geofilter.

Watch the whole thing here.

