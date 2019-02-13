On this podcast, we talk about:
- The weird phones we want to see at MWC 2019.
- Why the time is right for an iPhone SE 2.
- Amazon buying a mesh Wi-Fi network maker.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Smartphones will get weird and wild at MWC 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 519)
