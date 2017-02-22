The last thing you want is for your phone to run out of juice when you need it most.

Usually, a phone lasts a full work day with moderate use. But if you use it heavily, you'll need to recharge it more often. Batteries also lose steam over time, running down faster the longer you've owned the phone. The spectre of losing battery -- and therefore losing your communication hub -- is frightening and real.

If you feel your handset battery seems to be stuck in the '90s and doesn't last as long as you'd like, you're not alone. So if a long-life battery tops your list of smartphone needs, check out these top-scorers -- they lasted impressively long during our lab tests for continuous video playback on Airplane mode.

Editors' note: This post updates frequently. It was originally published October 31, 2011.

As the cheapest, most "midrange" phone of Motorola's Moto Z series, we were stunned to see that the Moto Z Play not only had the longest battery life of the Z line, but of all the handsets we reviewed in 2016 and beyond. Clocking in a whopping 23 hours and 3 minutes, this handset is worth getting for the battery life alone (aside from the fact that it also works with useful modular accessories). Its Z Force counterpart didn't do so shabbily either, with a time of 16 hours and 32 minutes of video playback. Read the full review.

The big-screen Mate 9 has an extremely powerful Kirin 960 octa-core processor and a nifty dual-camera setup that's great for artsy shots. Its robust 4,000mAh battery will also survive throughout the workday and then some. In our tests, it lasted 18 hours and 35 minutes easily. Read the full review.

We said this list includes six phones, but really it's nine if you count the entire Galaxy S7 line (and no, that doesn't include the explosive Galaxy Note 7). Instead, we mean only the Galaxy S7 Active, the S7 Edge and the S7. In addition to being top-tier devices (with the Active being extra durable) they clocked in battery run times over 21, 19 and 16 hours, respectively. Read the full review.

With an affordable price starting at $439 or £399 (approx. AU$580), the 3T replaces the company's last OnePlus 3 flagship with a more powerful Snapdragon 821 processor and a sharper front-facing camera. It also has a bigger battery that lasts over 16 hours. You still get OnePlus' trademark Dash charging technology, which means the device charges super quickly. Read the full review.

Though its security features were a bit exaggerated and the fingerprint sensor works inconsistently, the DTEK60 still has a lot going for it. Namely, its solid battery life (it clocked in 14 hours and 15 minutes in our tests), impressive camera and smooth messaging experience. Read the full review.

Just in case you thought only premium Samsung handsets can make the list, the Galaxy J3 has a solid battery life and costs less than $200 (or £140 in the UK and AU$329 in Australia). Though it may not be the most powerful device, its removable battery hung on for 15 hours and 40 minutes -- giving you enough juice to last the day. Read the full review.