Smart kettlebells will get you in shape at CES 2019

JaxJox at CES 2019 introduced its $349 KettlebellConnect. As you can probably guess, KettlebellConnect is indeed a smart kettlebell.

It comes with a base where you can charge the kettlebells and a small digital display.

The coolest part is the adjustable weights. Press the plus or minus buttons to change the weight in 6-pound increments from 12 to 42 pounds. Watch the weight increments adjust on the display.

The related app helps you track your reps and even can help you customize your workout.

I got to try one out for myself at the show and they were incredibly easy to adjust. Literally just press the button and wait a few seconds for the cylinder weights inside to either add or release weight.

This isn't the only smart fitness tech we've seen at the show -- I also got to try out FightCamp's smart boxing system and BotBoxer's robot boxing system.

