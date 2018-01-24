World's smallest fidget spinner can sit on your fingernail

Are you all fidget-spinnered out yet? In case you're still riding the 2017 fidget fad, you'll be interested to see what Guinness World Records is declaring "the world's smallest fidget spinner." How small is it? You might mistake it for a crumb.

Even if you think you'll scream at the sight of one more fidget spinner, there's something compelling about the tiny creation from Japanese company MinebeaMitsumi, a maker of electronics and industrial components. MinebeaMitsumi used what Guinness calls "the smallest commercially available steel ball bearing" to craft the tiny gadget.

It took a team of eight people two months to build the spinner, which measures less than a quarter of an inch (about 5.09 millimeters) in length. It's completely functional, but you need a pair of tweezers just to pick it up.

Not content to just claim the world's smallest fidget spinner, MinebeaMitsumi also built a (much larger) specialty spinner to take the record for the world's longest duration spin on one finger, which lasted nearly 25 minutes.

Now if we could just get that spinner sent to the space station, we might be able to set some truly insane spinning records.