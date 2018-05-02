Sling TV cloud DVR now on browsers, Chromecast, Xbox and LG TVs

Screenshot by David Katzmaier/CNET

As live TV streaming services mature, one of the biggest differentiators is the ability to record shows, play them back later and (maybe) skip commercials.

Now one of the cheapest such services, Sling TV, has expanded its cloud DVR feature to work with a bunch more devices. Sling now supports the DVR on the Chrome browser, Chromecast, Xbox One, LG smart TVs and 2016 and 2017 models of Samsung smart TVs.

Sling TV offers offers live channels streamed over the Internet, including ESPN, AMC, Comedy Central and TNT, for $20 a month and up. Subscribers can pay an additional $5 a month to get the DVR.

The DVR add-on was originally restricted to Roku, with Amazon Fire and Apple TV devices added later. With the new stable of DVR-enabled gear, Sling's cloud DVR can better compete against similar DVR offerings by YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue. They all include cloud DVRs on numerous devices -- and start at $40 a month.

Sling's DVR comes with plenty of restrictions. It has a 50-hour limit, the same as Hulu, while YouTube TV and Vue have unlimited DVR capacity. Sling's DVR also doesn't work with any Disney-owned channel, including any ESPN channel, ABC, Freeform or any Disney channel. It also won't work with 2018 Samsung TVs or the Comcast X1 platform.