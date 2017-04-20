Sling TV app heads to LG Smart TVs

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV, the streaming service from satellite company Dish, will now be available as an app on LG Smart TVs, Sling announced this week. Sling TV starts at $20 per month for a package of about 30 live TV channels, including ESPN, AMC, History Channel and Disney Channel. You can pay more to get additional and/or different channels, like regular cable.

This is the second smart TV app for Sling that lets you stream the service's live and on-demand TV without an additional streaming device (Android TV on Sony and LeEco TVs was the first). The Sling smart TV app is available on most 2016 webOS 3.0 LG Smart TV models and available in the coming months on 2017 webOS 3.5 models. LG didn't immediately return a request for comment.