Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back to school us in supernatural horror comedy. The Shaun of the Dead stars face murderous beasts alongside Michael Sheen and a classroom full of young actors in the trailer for new movie Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Sheen plays the headmaster of Slaughterhouse, an elite boarding school thrown into disarray when fracking opens a sinister sinkhole nearby. For US readers, the name of the school is a pun on Charterhouse, the fancy school attended by various establishment types, generals, writers, broadcasters, one prime minister and most of Genesis.

Pegg and Frost produce the movie, which is directed by Crispian Mills. Mills previously directed Pegg in quirky 2014 comedy A Fantastic Fear of Everything, but you might also recognise his name as the frontman of hippie-ish rock group Kula Shaker.

Slaughterhouse Rulez lands in cinemas on Halloween.