The Slack messaging tool used by a lot of teams has been experiencing intermittent outages this morning. The company finally tweeted a status update after some complaints.
You can follow the outage updates on Twitter or on Slack's system status page.
Or just use one of the other zillion ways communicating that you did before Slack existed.
Discuss: Slack's down. Up. Down. Up. It's not you.
