Slack is buying rival Hipchat -- only to kill it off

Over 8 million people use Slack every single day to communicate in online teams, for work and sometimes play -- and that number's about to get bigger now that Slack has officially bought out its rival, Atlassian's Hipchat.
According to tweets from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, the new partnership with Atlassian (which also makes popular bug tracking software Jira, as well as Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello for project management) means that both Hipchat and its more recent team collaboration software Stride won't continue to exist -- they're getting killed off in favor of Slack.
In an official blog post, Atlassian VP of Product Management Joff Redfern explained the decision like this:
"Over the past year, however, the market in real-time communications has changed pretty dramatically. And throughout that change, one product has continued to stand out from the others: Slack. While we've made great early progress with Stride, we believe the best way forward for our customers and for Atlassian is to enter into a strategic partnership with Slack and no longer offer our own real-time communications products."
