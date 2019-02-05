Slack files confidential IPO plans with SEC

Christophe Morin/IP3 / Getty Images

Slack said Monday that it has filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The public listing will likely happen after the SEC finishes its review process, Slack said in a statement.

The chat platform was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, and has more than 10 million daily active users.

If all goes as planned, 2019 will be a year of tech IPOs. Silicon Valley companies including Airbnb, Pinterest and Palantir are expected to issue initial public offerings, along with ride-hailing rivals Uber and Lyft.

Slack didn't have any additional comment on the confidential filing.