Skype and Alexa are now ready for your sweet talk

This Thursday, when you're wrists-deep in turkey innards, you may be able to simply order "Alexa, Skype Mom and Dad" to find out how long to microwave it.

The new Skype skill for Alexa, which Amazon announced during its big product drop in September (including a microwave), is now rolling out to owners of its Echo smart speakers.

The skill hadn't arrived for everyone as of this writing, but you can find the instructions to get them together on Skype's website.

