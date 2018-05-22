Siri hints at new HomePod and voice change for WWDC

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Siri must be in a chatty mood.

The smart assistant is more than happy to spill some beans when asked about Apple's upcoming WWDC, including rumors about a new HomePod and a Siri voice change. You can test it out yourself by asking Siri "Tell me about WWDC." This should bring up a few juicy hints, which you can see below. The Siri hints were first noticed by Apple blog The Apple Post.

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Siri says that it'll get a "new home" that is "mesh and matte," which sounds a lot like a new version of Apple's HomePod smart speaker. There have been rumors about Apple releasing a cheaper version of HomePod, and perhaps that's what Siri is talking about.

Siri also mentions getting a new voice and other improvements. This may mean that Siri will be in the spotlight for WWDC 2018. Although we'll miss Siri's old voice, we're eager to see what changes Apple brings to the smart assistant. Siri has some catching up to do now that Amazon's Alexa is popping up in more and more devices, and Google Assistant is making robo-calls with Google Duplex.

WWDC 2018 runs June 4 to June 8, and you can expect to hear more then.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.