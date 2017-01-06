Siri, arm my Honeywell security system

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Enlarge Image Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Honeywell's Lyric thermostats already work with Apple HomeKit , a Siri-centric smart-home platform with a related Home app in iOS 10. But Honeywell is expanding its HomeKit reach even more with today's announcement that its professionally monitored Lyric Home Security and Control System will also work with the Apple software within the first three months of 2017.

First announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in 2014, HomeKit hasn't grown as quickly as competing platforms from Nest and Amazon. Vivint's professionally monitored security system already offers voice control integration via Amazon Alexa, for instance. But neither Vivint nor ADT, or any other pro systems work with Apple HomeKit yet. That gives Honeywell's security kit extra appeal -- if you're an iOS fan.

The Honeywell Lyric Home Security and Control System consists of various sensors, cameras, control panels, thermostats and other connected devices. Customers can customize the system based on their needs, but a professional installer has to install everything and a monthly fee is included as part of Honeywell's professional monitoring service.

Honeywell also introduced two new DIY security cameras to its product lineup -- the Lyric C2 and the Lyric C1. Read more about them here.

