Singh Cassidy becomes StubHub’s new leader

StubHub announced Thursday it hired Sukhinder Singh Cassidy as its new president.

Singh Cassidy, who founded theBoardlist and Joyus, starts in her new position leading the eBay-owned ticketing marketplace on May 2.

She'll report directly to eBay CEO Devin Wenig and replace Scott Cutler, who was promoted to senior vice president of eBay's Americas business in August. Cutler has been leading StubHub since the promotion and will hand over the reins of that business to Singh Cassidy.

Singh Cassidy comes to eBay at a time when the internet retailer is working to build itself up as a stronger competitor to Amazon, the dominant leader in e-commerce. Singh Cassidy leadership will be particularly important for eBay, since it's relied on StubHub as an important growth engine.

Before coming to eBay, Singh Cassidy in 2015 founded theBoardlist, which works to highlight qualified women for corporate boards.

She was founder and CEO of Joyus, a video-focused e-commerce site, which was sold to StackCommerce last year. She was also CEO of social commerce site Polyvore (which was acquired by Yahoo) and worked as president of Google's Asia Pacific and Latin America business. She started her career at Amazon and Merrill Lynch.