Warning: NSFW in a rude, crude but funny Deadpool sort of way.
If you loved Deadpool 2, then you'll probably end up at least humming along with this fan-made musical parody video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
There's plenty to love in this very foul-mouthed musical tribute to Deadpool.
The almost 13-minute long parody not only does a very impressive job of mimicking Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds' voice and mannerisms, but there are a lot of Easter eggs tucked away too.
It's entertaining to see the X-Men and Avengers show up, but the real treat is hearing Deadpool's potty-mouth versions of songs from Disney's family friendly movies like Moana, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Mulan and Beauty and the Beast.
Of course, you can't have a Deadpool tribute without plenty of violence, blood and inappropriate sexual jokes. But fans will probably also appreciate seeing Deadpool dressed up as a Disney princess complete with a diamond tiara.
Don't forget to watch all the way to the end of the video. After all, you can't parody a superhero movie without some sort of post-credits scene.
Discuss: Sing along with a NSFW Deadpool 2 musical parody
