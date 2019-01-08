Simplehuman smart mirrors showcase sound, Google Assistant at CES 2019

Simplehuman

Simplehuman expands its line of vanity mirrors with the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist. The company brought both mirrors to CES to showcase Wi-Fi Smarts and Google Assistant integration.

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist uses Simplehuman's tru-lux light system with 95 CRI (color rendering index). The system is meant to closely simulate natural sunlight. Both models also introduce what Simplehuman calls "night shift," a setting that gradually shifts to soft light to promote better sleep, as well as "candlelight" and "nightlight" modes.

The Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Hi-Fi Assist can stream music over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for devices with Air Play 2, and the company says the mirror's 2.5-inch acoustic driver produces high-fidelity sound.

You can control both models through the Simplehuman app, which also adds features like setting alarms and expands control over sound, lighting and sensor activity.

The difference between the Hi-Fi and Hi-Fi Assist is one very big thing: Google Assistant. The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist works with Google Assistant so you can control audio functions via voice commands. You can also ask Google for things like the weather or information about your commute.

Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist will be available at simplehuman.com and brick-and-mortar retailers nationwide.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.