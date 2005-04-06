Sim in the city

Surprise, surprise - Electronic Arts and Maxis have unveiled another add-on for The Sims 2 - The Sims 2 Nightlife.

Following on from the first add-on, The Sims 2 University, Nightlife will focus on getting your Sims out and about in a new downtown location. Included will be an all new dating gameplay and a new life goal centred on pleasure seeking.

As the title suggests, this expansion is all about after-dark activities. In a statement, Electronic Arts said that the new dating gameplay will "see if Sims have chemistry with others which will determine their romantic fate".

"The newest addition to the game includes the brand new pleasure seeker aspiration allowing players to explore a life filled with dates, endless nights of dancing and fine dining. Make your Sims nightlife fantasy a reality with over 125 new objects including a DJ booth, poker table and all you need to design the ultimate nightclub and VIP lounge."

The Sims 2 Nightlife is scheduled to ship under the EA GAMES brand in the Spring of 2005. The Sims 2 is required to play The Sims 2 Nightlife. For more information on The Sims 2 and The Sims 2 Nightlife, visit www.thesims2.com.