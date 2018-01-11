Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

When we left Richard Hendricks, he was promising to make Hooli obsolete.

Should that sentence appear to you as "xkrktykykukuk," you might not (yet) be a convert to "Silicon Valley." The HBO show returns for a fifth season in March, and the first trailer is now upon us.

It appears Richard Hendricks and his (largely) faithful band of (rarely) merry men at Pied Piper are going to be faced with the challenges of growth in the new season.

For they are the creators of the so-called New Internet.

They've been used to being a scrappy startup, always on the brink of being on the scrapheap. Now, they have employees. Lots of employees. And Hendricks, not always the most confident of CEOs, reacts in a way we've seen before.

He goes to his office and vomits.

Sadly, this office lacks the privacy of some, so Hendricks's hurried hurl is witnessed by all his new employees.

Some will wonder whether the show's personal dynamic will be altered by the disappearance of Erlich Bachman, played by T.J. Miller.

Bachman was the man who ran the hacker hostel that spawned Pied Piper and he could always be relied upon for knowing slightly less about life than he thought.

The trailer offers a little clue about what happens to the house, a clue that promises its own humorous angle.

The show has become one of the premier cult TV comedies, popular surely among those with no interest in the Valley, as much as among those to whom the characters and scenarios are all too familiar.

Whatever pain Hendricks must endure in this new series, it's surely still better than the suffering he goes through in those Verizon ads.

