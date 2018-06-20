Five f1.4 prime lenses in Sigma's Art line have just shipped for Sony FE-mount cameras, ready for your Sony A6xx and A7x-series-shooting pleasure.
They are:
- 20mm F1.4 DG HSM, $900
- 24mm F1.4 DG HSM $850
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM, $900
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM, $950
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM, $1,200
Sigma's Art series lenses -- basically, the company's wide-aperture line -- generally have good build and if not best-in-class optics, a good balance of quality and price. These lenses were announced in the last few months and have been available for preorder, but now you can get them in your paws.
The lenses all incorporate better autofocus, including compatibility with Sony's continuous AF, and faster lens-body connection speed.
Discuss: Sigma ships its five new fast Sony full-frame primes
