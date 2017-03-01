Sight Simulator shows you what it's like to be legally blind

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

What does the world look like if you're legally blind? A new interactive website lets you see through the eyes of those suffering from three conditions that impair sight.

The Sight Simulator -- part of a campaign called See Now aimed at increasing awareness of vision loss and calling for more Congressional funding to combat it in the US -- places filters that mimic the effects of cataracts, glaucoma and retinopathy on top of Google Street View images. Visitors to the site can move the slider to increase the severity of each ailment.

Looking at CNET's headquarters on the highest retinopathy setting, for example, showed me my familiar workplace blurry and obscured by dark splotches. With the glaucoma setting at its highest, I only saw a bright oval surrounded by black. The cataracts filter displayed a building so fuzzy it's hard to discern details.

"We believe when people experience what it would be like to lose their sight, from seeing what their own street looks like with poor vision, they will appreciate the problem in a way they never did before," Erin McCallum of the See Now campaign said in a statement. "Hopefully this will motivate many people to look after their own eye health and push them to take action to help prevent blindness in others."

The minimum setting on the site for all three conditions shows a view matching legal blindness. It's defined in the US as central visual acuity of 20/200 or less in the better eye with the best possible correction, and/or a visual field of 20 degrees or less, according to the American Foundation for the Blind.

"Legal blindness is not binary," the See Now site points out. "For most people with vision impairment, it's not a matter of seeing nothing versus seeing clearly. The reality is somewhere in between."

Yet four out of five people who are blind don't need to be, See Now asserts, saying a single doctor's visit or screening can prevent or cure the world's most common vision problems.

The See Now campaign, created in partnership with Prevent Blindness, an organization devoted to fighting blindness and saving sight, is calling for increased federal funding to tackle eye health. More than 47,000 people have signed a petition asking Congress to dedicate $6.3 million (about 5 million, AU$8.2 million) to making eye care across the country more accessible.

This isn't the first time digital tools have helped the public view a health condition from a personal perspective.

A few years back, a campaign to increase awareness of the most common form of dementia put people in Facebook photos of fake events, possibly giving them a momentary sense of what the disease might feel like.

