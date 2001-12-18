CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Siebel taps MobileSys

Siebel Systems has added more wireless messaging to its business software. The company said Monday it will use messaging software from Mountain View-based MobileSys in the latest Siebel business software offerings. Siebel would not comment further. A representative for MobilSys said previous Siebel business software incarnations allowed only a limited amount of wireless messaging.

Siebel Systems has added more wireless messaging to its business software. The company said Monday it will use messaging software from Mountain View-based MobileSys in the latest Siebel business software offerings.

Siebel would not comment further. A representative for MobilSys said previous Siebel business software incarnations allowed only a limited amount of wireless messaging.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real