Siebel taps MobileSys

Siebel Systems has added more wireless messaging to its business software. The company said Monday it will use messaging software from Mountain View-based MobileSys in the latest Siebel business software offerings.
Siebel would not comment further. A representative for MobilSys said previous Siebel business software incarnations allowed only a limited amount of wireless messaging.
