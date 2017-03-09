ShyBot is a robot that just doesn't want to be with you

Screenshot by Aloysius Low/CNET

If all robots were like ShyBot, then we probably wouldn't have to worry about Skynet and Judgement Day, ever.

Made as an art piece for the Desert X Art Biennale by Italian artist Norma Jeane, ShyBot's basically a robot that's useless at doing anything except running away from humans. Set loose in a desert for six days, it tries its very best to escape the eyes of its human overlords, not knowing they have tagged the poor thing with a GPS tracker to see just where ShyBot's running off to.

As an experiment, Jeane's art piece explores the concept of shyness in humans, which apparently isn't present in animals, and has to do with self consciousness. So if robots start chasing after you, it's probably a pretty good sign they've gained sentience and have overcome shyness, and in which case, you should probably start running away.

