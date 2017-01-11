Shower Beer lets you chug while you scrub

Photo by Snask/PangPang Brewer

It never occurred to me to drink beer in the shower until the moment I heard about Shower Beer, a brew designed to keep you company while you wash your hair and shave your armpits. Apparently, I've been missing out.

Shower Beer from PangPang Brewery in Sweden is a strong pale ale bottled in a dainty 6-ounce (177-milliliter) bottle. It comes in a several-sips serving size so it has a better chance of staying chilled through the quaffing process, even if you're taking a steamy shower. That allows it be down the hatch before it gets hot and gross.

This unusual ale concept comes out of a collaboration between the brewery and Swedish creative agency Snask. In a slightly disturbing twist, Snask shows off the product in a series of photos that includes an image of a shattered glass bottle, which is the last thing you would want to see while you're standing naked and vulnerable in the shower. So...don't drop your Shower Beer.

Snask describes the brew as "sweet but strong" and notes that it's intended to be upended in just three sips. The first batch sold out immediately at a release party. A second batch is now in the works. If you can't get your hands on an actual Shower Beer, you may need to substitute a local microbrew with a koozie to keep it cool.

10 Celebrate National Drink Beer Day with these bizarre brews

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.