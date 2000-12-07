Short Take: Zyan seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Zyan Communications, a broadband Internet company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections after the company failed to meet its debt obligations. Under Chapter 11, a company continues to operate while drawing up a restructuring plan. Zyan also laid off 160 of 230 employees, or more than two-thirds of its workforce. Zyan, which has 17,000 business customers, also is seeking a potential sale of its assets.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.