Short Take: Yack kills purchase of Channelseek

Online streaming media guide Yack.com says it has dropped plans to acquire rival Channelseek. A company representative said Channelseek was unable to meet the deadlines and financial conditions of the merger, so the acquisition couldn't move forward. The merger was announced in June in a deal that called for Channelseek founder and chief executive Tom Britt to join Yack as vice president of business development. Financial terms were not disclosed. Channelseek could not immediately be reached for comment.