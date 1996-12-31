Short Take: Web ad-on from Saratoga Systems

Saratoga Systems has shipped a Web add-on to its SPS sales process software. The SPS WebPort module lets IS staff use HTML to write online forms and data-capture scripts to help route online sales inquiries. It also allows corporate databases to store forms filled out by customers online so they can later be sorted by salespeople. The add-on module works with versions 3.3 and higher of SPS and costs $4,900.