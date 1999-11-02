CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Viant creates new exec board

Internet services firm Viant has created an advisory board, which will help senior-level executives with intellectual capital efforts, formation of executive education programs, and advising the company on future strategies. Members of the new board include professionals from top academic institutions to corporate executives. Viant's chief strategy officer Richard Chavez will be the chairman.

