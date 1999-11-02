Short Take: Viant creates new exec board

Internet services firm Viant has created an advisory board, which will help senior-level executives with intellectual capital efforts, formation of executive education programs, and advising the company on future strategies. Members of the new board include professionals from top academic institutions to corporate executives. Viant's chief strategy officer Richard Chavez will be the chairman.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.