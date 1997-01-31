Short Take: VeriFone names three officers

VeriFone appointed three new officers. Al Pappas, formerly of Apple, will be chief information officer and vice president of management information systems. Larry Kessler, formerly president of Tandem Computers International, will be vice president and general manger of the company's Asia-Pacific region. Eugene Buechele, formerly of SBE, will be vice president of software systems engineering.
