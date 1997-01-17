CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Turn your outlet into a phone jack

Do you have a phone jack next to your TV? If not, you aren't alone. So don't worry. FutureNet, a national distributor of set-top boxes, has a solution: a wireless-modem jack that converts an electrical outlet into a enhanced jack with a range of 75 feet. A user plugs the unit into any electrical outlet and receives instant connection to the Internet.

