Short Take: Tower Records to offer song downloads

Tower Records, which boasts some 225 brick-and-mortar music retail stores, struck a deal with amplified.com for the firm to supply its users with digital audio downloads in Liquid Audio's encrypted format. Users will be able to purchase and download individual songs, beginning in two weeks. Music Boulevard offers a similar service.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.