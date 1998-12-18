CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Short Take: Tower Records to offer song downloads

Tower Records, which boasts some 225 brick-and-mortar music retail stores, struck a deal with amplified.com for the firm to supply its users with digital audio downloads in Liquid Audio's encrypted format. Users will be able to purchase and download individual songs, beginning in two weeks. Music Boulevard offers a similar service.

    Tower Records, which boasts some 225 brick-and-mortar music retail stores, struck a deal with amplified.com for the firm to supply its users with digital audio downloads in Liquid Audio's encrypted format. Users will be able to purchase and download individual songs, beginning in two weeks. Music Boulevard offers a similar service.
    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real