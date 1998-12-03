Short Take: Tivoli focuses on storage software

IBM subsidiary Tivoli Systems announced that IBM's ADSTAR Distributed Storage Manager software--formerly part of its parent--will become part of its management software responsibilities starting next year. IBM hopes the inclusion of the software will provide its customers with a more integrated approach toward storage management, given Tivoli's expertise in enterprise-wide management software. The software moves to Tivoli from IBM's storage systems division.
