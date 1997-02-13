Short Take: Times offers free clip file

DocuMagix and The New York Times on the Web will offer TimesFile, a cobranded version of DocuMagix's HotPagePlus Web organizer. The free downloadable software will enable users to save their online content for offline viewing and management.
